Uber's self-driving vehicles back on local streets

PITTSBURGH - Uber’s self-driving vehicles are back on Pittsburgh’s streets, but with someone in control.
In a blog posted today, Eric Meyhofer, the Head of Uber’s Advanced Technology Group, said the vehicles will be in manual mode during operation.
How city leaders are responding to Uber’s decision, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Uber pauses self-driving vehicle service in Pittsburgh after fatal Ariz. crash
That means a driver will be behind the steering wheel controlling the vehicle at all times.
The goal is to return automation on public streets in the future.
“Uber has kept Mayor Peduto updated on their plans and he appreciates the company restarting operations in manual mode to be extra careful on Pittsburgh streets,” said Tim McNulty, spokesman for Mayor Bill Peduto. “He and fellow administration officials will continue to work with the company on safety initiatives.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Pepperidge Farm Announces Voluntary Recall of Four Varieties of Goldfish Crackers
- 1 dead after crash on Toll 66 following police chase
- Teen charged in connection to shooting death of 15-year-old boy
- VIDEO: Warning signs of where your teen could be hiding drugs in their bedroom
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}