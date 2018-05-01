  • Umpire talks about the moment tree began to fall into softball game

    The umpire credited with saving a softball player from a falling tree said Tuesday he’d looked at it before the game and thought it looked unstable.

    Bill Esau talked to Channel 11 a day after the huge tree fell into the middle of the middle school softball game he was officiating at Northgate Junior-Senior High School.

    He got 12 staples in his head to close a wound.

    Courtney Brennan talks to Esau about the moment the tree began to fall and what the next steps are for the school district for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

