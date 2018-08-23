Uncertainty surrounds sherrif's office as leaders face charges, suspensions

GREENSBURG, Pa. - Sheriff Jonathan Held‘s public corruption case will be tried in front of a jury next month.
His chief deputy was charged with harassment Wednesday.
Channel 11 obtained a copy of the summary offense. County detectives said Chief Patricia Fritz struck and pushed a fellow deputy. She’s now on paid suspension.
The sheriff’s captain is also on paid suspension. Travis Day was charged by Penn State University police last week for harassment.
Few details have been released about the case, but Day is accused of harassing a victim and going through that person's property while on campus for a training program for the sheriff’s department.
We reached out to county commissioners about the leadership in the office. Ted Kopas sent us a statement:
“I am extremely concerned. This behavior needs to stop. My colleagues and I are working with the sheriff, legal counsel and human resources to address all of these incidents. We will take appropriate action.”
Channel 11 reached out to the county solicitor and human resources to find out who will run the office while Held is on trial, but we haven’t heard back.
