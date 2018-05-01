Hikers found a body on a West End hillside on Monday evening, police said.
The man’s body was found facedown between Route 51 and Saw Mill Run Creek around 5:30 p.m., police said.
The hikers flagged down a police officer, and first responders recovered the body, which is unidentified.
Police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.
