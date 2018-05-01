  • Unidentified man's body found in West End

    Updated:

    Hikers found a body on a West End hillside on Monday evening, police said.

    The man’s body was found facedown between Route 51 and Saw Mill Run Creek around 5:30 p.m., police said.

    The hikers flagged down a police officer, and first responders recovered the body, which is unidentified.

    Police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Unidentified man's body found in West End

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dead chickens, ducks, rabbits found at West End home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman