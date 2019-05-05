NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - There was a fire at a vacant apartment building in North Union Township in Fayette County on Sunday.
The cause of the fire inside the building on Gallatin Avenue is under investigation.
No one was hurt.
