0 Man arrested, charged after 4 shot at multiple crime scenes

UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating multiple shots fired calls in Uniontown and tell Channel 11 a man was arrested and charged.

Police said the name of the suspect is Dwayne Gregg Anderson.

Officers said there are several different crime scenes related to the shooting.

At 14 Pershing Court, police said there was a large party in the early hours of Sunday morning. That is where Anderson allegedly fired a shot around 4 a.m.

Police said within an hour, he went to an address on Dunlap Street, which is nearby, and shoots two people. He then returns to Pershing Street where he shoots two others.

Lt. Kolencik with Uniontown Police said there was a man and a woman shot at each crime scene. One man was flown to a Morgantown hospital where he underwent surgery for the gunshot wounds. The other three victims did not have life threatening injuries.

Kolencik said Anderson was charged with attempted criminal homicide among other charges.

Lt. Kolencik said investigators are still trying to unravel why this shooting occurred in the first place. He said people in the community are getting fed up with situations like this.

