UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Emergency officials said one person was hurt in a shooting outside a Uniontown bar late Saturday night.
Police said the shooting happened outside "Bar None" on Pittsburgh Road.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Fayette County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Officials said one person was hurt.
Channel 11 is working to learn what led to the gunfire.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police investigating deadly shooting in Robinson Township
- 3 teen soccer teammates fatally hit by car while walking to bus stop, police say
- 18-year-old shot, killed in South Side days short of graduating high school
- VIDEO: Texas Men Died Attempting to Jump Car Across Drawbridge, Police Said
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}