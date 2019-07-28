UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating multiple shots fired calls in Uniontown and tell Channel 11 a person of interest is in custody.
Officers said there are several different crime scenes related to the shooting.
At 14 Pershing Court, police said four people were shot while at a party just after 4 a.m. Sunday. At least one person was taken to the hospital, and they were listed in critical condition.
Police said there was also another shooting crime scene on Dunlap Street and it is connected to the shooting on Pershing Court. There's no word yet on any injuries connected with the gunshots on Dunlap Street.
