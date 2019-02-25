  • University allowing students to keep dogs in residence hall

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia's La Salle University says it will let students keep dogs as pets in a college residence hall starting this fall.

    The idea grew from a twice-annual event where faculty and staff are encouraged to bring their pets to work to mingle with the student body. Philly.com reports schools locally and nationally - including La Salle - already allow dogs and other pets if they are required for therapeutic reasons or if they are service animals.

    La Salle will allow dogs in St. George Hall, a 55-bed upperclassmen residence hall with single and double rooms. The school says roommates must agree to a dog and pets can be walked around campus on a leash.

    Dogs fit for admission must weigh less than 30 pounds.

