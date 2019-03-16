UPDATE 5:35 p.m. - The university said there does not appear to be an active threat to the community, but to continue to stay clear of the area as police investigate.
UM ALERT UPDATE There does not appear to be an active threat to the community. DPSS continues to investigate. Continue to stay clear of area. https://t.co/BRDwV3MOmd— University of Michigan (@UMich) March 16, 2019
UPDATE 5:25 p.m. - The university tweeted out an updated saying, "Unconfirmed reports of active shooter, Officers are in the area checking. Stay away from the area of Mason Hall."
Unconfirmed reports of active shooter, Officers are in the area checking. Stay away from the area of Mason Hall. https://t.co/hXZESJocIO— University of Michigan (@UMich) March 16, 2019
There is a report of an active shooter on the University of Michigan campus.
The university sent out an alert that says, "Active shooter in Mason Hall . Run, hide, fight."
UM EAlert Ann Arbor: Active shooter in Mason Hall . Run, hide, fight. https://t.co/NofE7JP8yS. https://t.co/03ZOte5ylP— University of Michigan (@UMich) March 16, 2019
