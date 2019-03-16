  • University of Michigan: 'There does not appear to be an active threat' after report of shooter

    Updated:

    UPDATE 5:35 p.m. - The university said there does not appear to be an active threat to the community, but to continue to stay clear of the area as police investigate. 

    UPDATE 5:25 p.m. - The university tweeted out an updated saying, "Unconfirmed reports of active shooter, Officers are in the area checking. Stay away from the area of Mason Hall."

    There is a report of an active shooter on the University of Michigan campus.

    The university sent out an alert that says, "Active shooter in Mason Hall . Run, hide, fight."

