0 University of Pittsburgh building could soon get name change

PITTSBURGH - A building on the University of Pittsburgh campus in Oakland could soon get a name change.

The change would come after months of protests.

"We are thrilled that we are able to be part of this change that is clearly deeply felt in the campus community," said Abby Cartus, who is part of the Graduate Student Union at Pitt.

Earlier this year, the group was petitioning to change the name of Parran Hall on campus.

It's named after Dr. Thomas Parran, who founded the Public School of Health.

The former U.S. surgeon general also oversaw the Tuskegee Syphillis Experiment. That's when hundreds of black men were intentionally not treated for the disease without their knowledge so doctors could study how it progressed.

"As we've seen, especially in Pittsburgh over these past few days, the legacies of structural racism are real and have real effects," Cartus said.

On Monday, Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallahger issued a memo to the board of trustees directing them to remove Parran's name from the Fifth Avenue building.

He cited the Tuskegee trials, and a similar trial Parran oversaw in Guatemala, writing:

"These actions are fundamentally at odds with the university's core values." "it is appropriate to revoke this naming decision and to remove any perception of celebrating a name associated with these unfortunate human trials."

The recommendation comes at a time when other city landmarks are put under the microscope.

Just a few weeks ago, the Stephen Foster statue was removed from public view.

The board of trustees will ultimately have the final say. They will meet on Friday, but it's not clear if they'll take a vote then.

