Unsuspecting passengers victimized by fake rideshare drivers

    A man told Pittsburgh police he was forced to withdraw money from ATMs after getting into what he thought was a Lyft early this month.

     The man told police he was intoxicated and called for the vehicle to pick him up near PNC Park. Police say incidents like this are uncommon in the area, but urge riders to be observant and protect themselves by confirming the vehicle and driver, before getting in.

    Erin Clarke wanted to know just how safe passengers are when summoning rides, and looks into the issue on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

