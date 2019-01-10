Keep your shovels handy this weekend.
A weekend system will spread light snow into the area early Saturday afternoon. There could be a steady, light snow most of Saturday afternoon and evening that will taper off to snow showers at night.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is heading to Laurel Highlands to learn how residents and winter sports businesses are preparing. She will have a full report on Channel 11 News at 5:30.
I'm tracking the differences in the weather models for weekend snow on @WPXI. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/xs8La9UP8M— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) January 10, 2019
Scattered snow showers will last through Sunday.
The total weekend accumulation, from about noon Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday, looks to be one to two inches. Two to four inches of snow will be possible in the mountains and south of Waynesburg and Uniontown.
