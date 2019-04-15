PITTSBURGH - UPMC workers stood in the rain and snow Monday calling out their employer for what they called the crushing cost of health care.
The rally came just days after Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed an appeal to the state Supreme Court asking for to extend an agreement between UPMC and Highmark.
The workers were joined by Pennsylvania state Sens. Jay Costa and Lindsey Williams, as well as Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb.
Costa has introduced legislation to stop the agreement between UPMC and Highmark from coming to an end as scheduled on June 30.
