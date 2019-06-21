PITTSBURGH - Both sides confirmed a formal agreement has not been reached, two weeks after UPMC announced Highmark customers will still be able to access the Hillman Cancer Center after the consent decree expires at the end of the month.
The move is leaving some patients uneasy and unsure if they will still be able to see their doctors for their next scheduled treatments in July.
The long-expected divorce between the health care giants is expected to become official June 30 after the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court determined the five-year consent decree couldn't legally be extended.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Aaron Martin shows us how one cancer patient is navigating the uncertainty with just days remaining in the agreement.
