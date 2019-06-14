HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania court is expected to rule today whether the deal between UPMC and Highmark can be extended beyond June 30.
Highmark, along with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, said it can. UPMC disagrees.
If the judge rules in favor of UPMC, it will cost Highmark insurance customers more to use UPMC hospitals and doctors.
