PITTSBURGH - UPMC is talking with Western Maryland Health System about potentially becoming a part of the Pittsburgh-based health care provider. It would be third state where UPMC would own a hospital system if a deal is struck.
The Western Maryland Health System, which includes a 213-bed medical center in Cumberland near the Pennsylvania border, already has a clinical affiliation with UPMC that was reached in February 2018. The WMHS board announced Friday is had signed a nonbinding letter of intent that would, if successful, integrate the health system into UPMC by the end of the year.
"Western Maryland Health System is working with UPMC toward a definitive agreement to affiliate, which will allow WMHS to maintain clinical excellence in western Maryland and throughout the region for years to come," said WMHS President and CEO Barry Ronan said in a statement.
