UPMC Magee-Womens & Children's hospitals host NICU patient, family reunion

PITTSBURGH - It was a happy day Sunday for families who survived life in the neonatal intensive care unit.
UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital and Children's Hospital hosted a NICU patient and family reunion at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.
The event is a huge celebration of survival and life for more than 350 families who went through the NICU at both hospitals. It's an opportunity for hospital staff and families to reconnect.
"Truly an honor and priviledge to see incredible families that our team and staff have been able to take care of and bring them to this point where they can be happy healthy children," said Dr. Thomas Diacovo, the director of UPMC Newborn Medicine.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}