Upper St. Clair High School students recognized at regional science fair

    UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. - Three Upper St. Clair High School students were honored at a regional science fair.  

    The 79th Convestro Pittsburgh Regional Science & Engineering Fair took place at Heinz Field. 

    Freshman Ishaan Shah won fourth place in the Earth/Space/Environment category for his project, “Maximizing Output of a Microbial Fuel Cell.”  He will present the project at the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science at Penn State University in May. 

    Sophomore Shanthi Krishnaswamy earned recognition for Excellence in Scientific Method for the project, "The Effect of Enzymes on Plants” 

    Junior Sam Ding also earned Excellence in the Scientific Method for his project, "Investigating Clinical Variables in Breast Cancer using Bayesian Networks.”

    The students were sponsored by Lynn Kistler, high school science curriculum leader.

     

