UPS driver accused of DUI caused crash on Route 28, police say

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A UPS driver accused of driving under the influence crashed into several vehicles on Route 28 on Friday, police said.
The 27-year-old driver was traveling southbound when he struck three vehicles around 6:30 p.m. near RIDC Park in O'Hara Township, according to police.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.
Several people in those vehicles were transported to a hospital with injuries.
Route 28 was closed for nearly two hours while police investigated.
Police said the UPS driver was found with an open container of alcohol as well as marijuana.
Charges will be filed pending lab results, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police investigating after Arizona woman in vegetative state gives birth
- LIVE UPDATES: Missing man, woman found safe in South Carolina
- Police: Babysitter dressed dead infant, tried to hide death
- VIDEO: Officials see dramatic, unexpected drop in local overdose deaths
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}