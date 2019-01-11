0 Upward of 3 inches of snow possible in some parts of area this weekend

PITTSBURGH - Keep your shovels handy this weekend.

A weekend system will spread light snow into the area early Saturday afternoon. There could be a steady, light snow most of Saturday afternoon and evening that will taper off to snow showers at night.

Seven Springs has already gotten at least 6 inches of snow and is forecast to get more this weekend.

A spokesperson told Channel 11 News this weather is perfect for not only the natural snow but the resort is making its own, and plans to keep that going as long as it can.

“We are looking for all the snow we can get, and this weather is absolutely perfect," said Katie Buchan. "We’ll have a true blue bird day tomorrow so it’ll be dry and clear and into Saturday we’re looking at another 6-12 inches of natural snow if we’re lucky.”

The total weekend accumulation looks to be 1 to 2 inches for the city of Pittsburgh, with the steadiest snow from 4 p.m. to midnight. Little, if any, accumulation is expected north of Allegheny County.

Upward of 3 inches of snow will be possible along the Mason-Dixon line and in the mountains of Fayette and Somerset counties.

Weekend Snowfall:



Here's how it works in the 1"-3" area. The closer you are to Less Than 1" the more likely you are to be on the LOW end of the scale. The closer you are to 3"-5" the more likely you are to be on the higher end of the scale. pic.twitter.com/TJ73Pql8Is — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) January 11, 2019

The area will be pretty much snow-free by 2-3 a.m. Sunday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation told Channel 11 News it is ready to go, supplies are good, and its drivers are prepped and ready and have actually been waiting to get out there.

The exact track and timing of this system is still uncertain and the forecast could change. Watch Channel 11 News for the latest and check back often for updates.

