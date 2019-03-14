The board of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh is slated to vote on measures to move forward with a plan to develop two city-owned parcels in the heart of East Liberty wth the goal of adding more affordable housing to the fast-gentrifying neighborhood.
The administration of Mayor Bill Peduto announced today that the URA expects to release a Request for Proposals to "build mixed-income housing" in April on what are now public parking lots on South Beatty and Mignonette Streets in East Liberty that neighbor the Ace Hotel Pittsburgh.
