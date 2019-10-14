PITTSBURGH - The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh is giving the new owners of the South Side Works more time to develop remaining parcels, including two along the riverfront.
Somera Road Inc. took ownership of the steel-mill redevelopment from the Soffer Organization in July. Somera plans to spend $25 million in improvements on the site, which holds the headquarters of American Eagle Outfitters, offices for Amazon and UPMC among others, as well as an apartment complex, a hotel, and the highly popular Cheesecake Factory. But South Side Works also has a number of vacant storefronts.
