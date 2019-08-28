IRWIN, Pa. - Touting a variety of ways for their guests to fling themselves onto trampolines, among a host of other adrenaline-inducing attractions, Dallas-based Urban Air has landed another location in the Pittsburgh area.
The company announced today that it will open a new 61,539-square-foot "indoor trampoline/recreation and entertainment center" at 913 Mills Drive in Irwin, Westmoreland County.
