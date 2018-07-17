  • U.S. Army Corps of Engineers holding flood-proofing workshop in Oakdale

    OAKDALE, Pa. - Residents in Oakdale are hoping to get answers on how to minimize repeated flooding in their community.

    The US Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a flood-proofing workshop Tuesday tonight in Oakdale and Wednesday in East Brady to help two communities that continue to be damaged by flooding.

    The meeting comes after residents and community leaders complained about the problem getting significantly worse over the last several years.

    One neighbor told Channel 11 his road has flooded four times since January, with flood water getting into his home twice.

    “It’s very frustrating. It’s never really done that before,” said Oakdale resident Matt Maximovich.

