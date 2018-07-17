U.S. Army Corps of Engineers holding flood-proofing workshop in Oakdale

OAKDALE, Pa. - Residents in Oakdale are hoping to get answers on how to minimize repeated flooding in their community.
The US Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a flood-proofing workshop Tuesday tonight in Oakdale and Wednesday in East Brady to help two communities that continue to be damaged by flooding.
The meeting comes after residents and community leaders complained about the problem getting significantly worse over the last several years.
One neighbor told Channel 11 his road has flooded four times since January, with flood water getting into his home twice.
“It’s very frustrating. It’s never really done that before,” said Oakdale resident Matt Maximovich.
What neighbors are demanding from state and local leaders on Channel 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- 15-year-old boy found shot to death
- Parents file suit after daughter drowns while kayaking on local river
- Homes flooded after water main break in West Homestead
- VIDEO: Man Accused of Murdering Woman With Pipe Was "Awoken By Demons"
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}