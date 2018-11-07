0 U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb addresses midterm election victory, plans moving forward

PITTSBURGH - It was the only race of its kind in the nation, a U.S. House race that pitted two incumbents against each other.

Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb defeated three-term Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus for the new 17th Congressional District in the midterm election.

A day after his win, the newly elected Lamb sat down with WPXI's Mike Holden.

Lamb thanked his supporters who pushed for him in this election.

Lamb said he was able to start laying the groundwork back in March when he defeated Rick Saccone and got a true understanding of what the people need and want.

Lamb said now it’s about keeping the momentum going and making positive changes for everyone in his district, regardless of who they voted for.

“It’s the most common thing I heard about from people in both campaigns. They’re just frustrated by the gridlock and what seems like kind of the endless failure for these two sides to work together. So I think that we need to start focusing on this no matter what the issue is,” Lamb said.

