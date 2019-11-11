PITTSBURGH - United States Steel Corp. said it plans to eliminate some nonunion represented employees in the U.S., but declined to disclose how many employees would be laid off or when.
The move comes after the Pittsburgh-based manufacturer (NYSE:X) announced a new operating structure in October. U.S. Steel said the decision was made after a review of organizational structures, spending and work performance.
