PITTSBURGH - U.S. Steel has been fined more than $700,000 for continued emissions problems at the Clairton Coke Works facility, the Allegheny County Health Department announced Monday.
The fine is the third civil penalty against U.S. Steel since June 2018, totaling more then $2 million, the health department said.
Related Headlines
A June 28 civil penalty for more than $1 million was because of a decrease in compliance over time at the Clairton Coke Works, according to the health department. The second civil penalty, a fine of $620,316, came on Oct. 18 for continued emissions problems at the same facility.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Monday’s $707,568 fine for the third and fourth quarters of 2018 comes after a Dec. 24 fire at the Clairton Coke Works.
Once repairs needed after the fire are completed, the health department “will conduct a comprehensive assessment of violations and will evaluate and review all information to determine the amount of the resulting civil penalties,” a news release said.
RELATED HEADLINES
- Health department to require additional emissions information from US Steel
- U.S. Steel’s Mon Valley facilities ordered to reduce emissions after continued violations
- Lt. Gov. Fetterman tours Clairton Coke Plant, gives update on repairs after fire
- Air quality concerns are focus on public hearing in Clairton
- More air monitors being installed after dangerous gas release in Clairton
- Health department issues air quality update for Clairton Coke Works area
- Mon Valley residents told to limit outdoor activities due to air quality concerns
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}