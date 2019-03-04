U.S. Steel Corp. released a statement Friday saying some of the required actions and deadlines laid out in Allegheny County Health Department’s issuance of an enforcement order against the Pittsburgh-based manufacturer Thursday are not possible without putting U.S. Steel employees and local communities at risk.
The health department issued the order against U.S. Steel’s (NYSE:X) Edgar Thompson Plant, Irvin Plant and Clairton Coke Works for violations of daily sulfur dioxide emissions. The enforcement order requires the company to reduce its use of coke oven gas and its daily sulfur dioxide emissions across the three facilities until repairs of the Clairton facility are complete, of by June 30, 2019.
Emissions became an issue after a Dec. 24 fire damaged much of the Clairton Coke Works facility.
