ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A couple woke up to a fire burning at their home Tuesday morning in Ross Township.
The fire was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Spruce Valley Drive.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The couple got out of the home safely with their dog, but they do not believe their cat made it out. They said the fire was in the living room.
A fire marshal said a USB charger was on a couch that was burned. The cause is under investigation, but the fire might have been electrical.
TRENDING NOW:
- Auburn University gymnast breaks both legs during floor routine
- Man found shot to death inside Pittsburgh home
- Mom of toddler shot, killed outside police station during custody exchange
- VIDEO: Ryan Shazier jumps into new level of physical rehab
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}