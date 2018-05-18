  • Utilities seeing tax cut told to reduce distribution charges

    Updated:
    HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility commission is ordering 17 utilities to lower distribution rates as a result of federal tax-cutting legislation signed in December by President Donald Trump.

    The commission said Thursday that the electric, natural gas, and water and wastewater utilities seeing lower tax liabilities will start reducing rates July 1.

    The total reduction is about $320 million over 12 months, or about 4 percent of the $7.8 billion in distribution charges the agency previously had authorized the 17 utilities to charge for the year.

    The distribution charge is distinct from the usage charge. The reduction varies by utility, and is expected to range from 0.56 percent to 8.55 percent off a customer's distribution charge.

    Seven other utilities currently have rate cases in front of the commission.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Utilities seeing tax cut told to reduce distribution charges

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bishop won't try to block report on abuse investigation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Utilities seeing tax cut told to reduce distribution charges

  • Headline Goes Here

    Judge stops state plan to take $200M out of malpractice fund

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arrest made in killing of Penn State student in Philadelphia