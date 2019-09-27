PITTSBURGH - "This is where, you know, the jungle happens."
Fred Jackson took Channel 11 to the house next door to his in Homewood. You can barely make out the structure through all the vegetation, trash and debris. Jackson said he's worried the crumbling house will fall right onto his own.
On Channel 11 News at 5, Target 11's Rick Earle confronts the owner of the property who says the city can now have it.
