    A fire tore through a Uniontown home and spread to another early Saturday morning. 

    The fire started inside the residence on West Berkeley Street near Mill Street in Fayette County around 4 a.m. Saturday.

    Uniontown police said the house has “extensive damage,” and that multiple people were inside one of the homes affected when the fire began. 

    Police did say the house where the fire started was vacant, and that house is a total loss. 

    The fire posed a danger to the adjacent houses on each side of the vacant home. 

    Police said officers were able to safely evacuate everyone who were in those houses. 

    The fire caused mostly exterior damage to those houses, police said. 

    It is unclear whether anyone was injured due to the fire. 

     
     

