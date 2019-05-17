While there’s a vaccine for the shingles virus, people are having a lot of trouble finding it because of a shortage.
Shingles is an incredibly painful rash and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of three people will develop shingles at some point in their life.
Shingrix is a new type of shingles vaccine that is proven to be up to 90 percent effective. Patients need two doses -- if they can find them.
Vaccine maker GlaxoSmithKline announced last month a $100 million investment in its Montana plant to help meet demand for Shingrix.
Doctors suggest the vaccine to anyone over the age of 50, even if they’ve already had shingles before.
People who recently had shingles have a strong immunity to the virus, according to doctors, but they should get the vaccine a year later.
TRENDING NOW:
- ONLY ON 11: Local Uber driver describes being blindsided by police after night of driving
- WWE wrestler Ashley Massaro dead at 39
- 3 charged in connection with slain pregnant woman found with baby cut from womb
- VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed in Home Invasion at Father's House
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}