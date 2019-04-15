0 Van crashes into building after stabbing

PITTSBURGH - A van crashed into a building Sunday night in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood after a man was stabbed, police said.

Officers were called about 10 p.m. to Frankstown Avenue, where the man was found inside the van that slammed into the building.

The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Damage was visible to both the building and the van.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

Police are along Frankstown Ave in Larimer after a car drove into this building. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/xXfp541noY — Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) April 15, 2019

