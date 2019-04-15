PITTSBURGH - A van crashed into a building in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood Sunday night.
One of our photographers spotted the wreckage on Frankstown Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police are along Frankstown Ave in Larimer after a car drove into this building. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/xXfp541noY— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) April 15, 2019
So far, police have not released any details.
We're working overnight to learn what happened. Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest developments.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}