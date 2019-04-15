  • Van crashes into building in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    PITTSBURGH - A van crashed into a building in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood Sunday night.

    One of our photographers spotted the wreckage on Frankstown Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

    So far, police have not released any details.

    We're working overnight to learn what happened. Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest developments. 

