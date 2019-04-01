  • Van crashes into business in Etna

    ETNA, Pa. - A van crashed into the front of a business in Etna Monday morning.

    The crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. on Butler Street, where the van slammed into Jolo Lock & Supply.

    A woman who was driving the van was taken to a hospital with bumps and bruises, officials said.

    The van sustained significant front-end damage upon hitting the corner of the building.

    Officials said the crash shifted some of the brick construction of the building, preventing the business’ door from opening.

