Van crashes into business in Etna

ETNA, Pa. - A van crashed into the front of a business in Etna Monday morning.
The crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. on Butler Street, where the van slammed into Jolo Lock & Supply.
A woman who was driving the van was taken to a hospital with bumps and bruises, officials said.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The van sustained significant front-end damage upon hitting the corner of the building.
Officials said the crash shifted some of the brick construction of the building, preventing the business’ door from opening.
BREAKING: white car into JOLO Lock and Supply on Butler St in Etna @wpxi pic.twitter.com/ZII3Kdkzgt— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) April 1, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot, killed in Los Angeles; two others wounded, reports say
- Chief: Ride-share mistake led to death of SC college student
- Woman gives birth to three sets of twins in nine minutes
- VIDEO: Man dies following crash involving motorcycle
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}