PITTSBURGH - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a van that struck seven vehicles as it was driven down Interstate 579 Wednesday afternoon.
The white van was traveling on I-579 northbound, before the Route 28 exit, shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Police said the van was driven onto the left shoulder of the highway and struck vehicles that were in the left lane.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is following the search for the van -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
The driver of the van didn’t stop and was last seen exiting Route 28 northbound.
According to police, the van will have damage to its passenger side and has two stickers on the rear right window.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Pittsburgh at 412-787-2000.
