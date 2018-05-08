  • Vandals strike Westmoreland County park

    Updated:

    LATROBE, Pa. - Vandals struck a park in Westmoreland County over the weekend.

    Crews discovered picnic tables turned upside down and piled on top of one another Saturday morning at the Legion Keener Park, in Latrobe.

    Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer visited the park and spoke with the Parks and Recreation director, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    Several of the tables, which cost roughly $1,000 a piece, faced damage. Some even needed to be removed.

    Surveillance cameras captured a group of people at the park from 1:30 to 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to officials.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vandals strike Westmoreland County park

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local brewery files for bankruptcy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police trying to ID man accused of touching, sprinkling sugar on girls at church

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man shot outside home during attempted robbery

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI, won't be put on leave