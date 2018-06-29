  • Vandergrift police seeking help finding missing teenager

    VANDERGRIFT, Pa. - Police in Vandergrift are asking for help finding a missing teenager, according to our news partners at TribLive.com.

    Lena Dixon, 16, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Tuesday when she left work shortly after she arrived.

    Dixon worked at the McDonald’s restaurant on Hyde Park Road in Allegheny Township.

    She was last seen getting into a white Chrysler 300 with dark tinted windows, TribLive.com reported. She was wearing her McDonald’s uniform.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Vandergrift police at 724-568-5507.

