Vandergrift police seeking help finding missing teenager

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. - Police in Vandergrift are asking for help finding a missing teenager, according to our news partners at TribLive.com.
Lena Dixon, 16, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Tuesday when she left work shortly after she arrived.
Dixon worked at the McDonald’s restaurant on Hyde Park Road in Allegheny Township.
She was last seen getting into a white Chrysler 300 with dark tinted windows, TribLive.com reported. She was wearing her McDonald’s uniform.
Anyone with information is asked to call Vandergrift police at 724-568-5507.
