MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Two high school students overdosed and were hospitalized after using heroin-laced "vape pens," according to Morgantown police.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts news stories like this. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Related Headlines
In a video message posted to social media Friday, Morgantown Police Chief Ed Preston said the devices also contained other drugs and substances.
Preston encouraged people to stop using vaping devices and if they suspect an issue, to get rid of them.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nearly 2,000 cases of illness associated with using vaping products as of Oct. 29. 37 people have died.
TRENDING NOW:
- ’A piece of me is really missing’: Nalani Johnson's mother speaks about daughter's death
- Driver fired after video recorded of bus plowing through flooded roads
- Caught on camera: Trick-or-treater fills empty candy bowl with his own candy
- VIDEO: Religious based hate crimes a growing concern on college campuses
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}