For the first time, the Drug Enforcement Administration will accept vaping products, in addition to prescription medications, for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, NBC News reported.
The DEA said vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted at collection sites; however, if the device contains a lithium ion battery, it must be removed before it is dropped off.
More than 11 million pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications have been collected since the program began in 2010, according to the DEA.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday. To find a collection site near you, CLICK HERE.
