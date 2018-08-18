  • Vehicle break-ins at parks being investigated by Allegheny County police

    Allegheny County police said they are investigating several vehicle break-ins across the county parks system.

    The thieves are mainly stealing credit cards from purses that are in passenger compartments of vehicles, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

    “Please secure your belongings prior to leaving your car. If you can leave valuables at home, please do so. If you cannot avoid bringing valuables to the park, please secure them out of sight, ideally in a locked compartment,” the post said.

    The department said people might notice an increase in patrols in the coming days.

