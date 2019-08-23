PITTSBURGH - A vehicle fire shut down part of the Parkway East inbound for a time Friday.
Both lanes were closed between Second Avenue and Grant Street.
Traffic was backed up to the Squirrel Hill Tunnels.
Literally stripped to the frame @KDKA @WPXI @WTAE pic.twitter.com/I9FwleLiRF— Jen (@jmarie1313) August 23, 2019
Well that's not good @KDKA @WTAE @WPXI pic.twitter.com/bu0fSoucIN— Jen (@jmarie1313) August 23, 2019
