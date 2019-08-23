  • Vehicle fire snarls traffic on Parkway East inbound; all lanes back open

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A vehicle fire shut down part of the Parkway East inbound for a time Friday.

    Both lanes were closed between Second Avenue and Grant Street.

    Traffic was backed up to the Squirrel Hill Tunnels. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories