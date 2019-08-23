PITTSBURGH - A vehicle fire has shut down part of the Parkway East.
We'll show you the impact on the commute, LIVE on 11 News.
Both lanes were closed between Second Avenue and Grant Street, but one lane has since reopened.
Literally stripped to the frame @KDKA @WPXI @WTAE pic.twitter.com/I9FwleLiRF— Jen (@jmarie1313) August 23, 2019
Well that's not good @KDKA @WTAE @WPXI pic.twitter.com/bu0fSoucIN— Jen (@jmarie1313) August 23, 2019
