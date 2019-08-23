  • Vehicle fire snarls traffic on Parkway East inbound; one lane shut down

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A vehicle fire has shut down part of the Parkway East.

    We'll show you the impact on the commute, LIVE on 11 News.

    Both lanes were closed between Second Avenue and Grant Street, but one lane has since reopened.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories