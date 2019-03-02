The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike announced Friday that they are tentatively planning to implement vehicle restrictions during Sunday's snowstorm.
Several inches of snow is expected to fall in Pittsburgh on Sunday, with higher amounts to the south and in the ridges.
Tentatively, at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, a full commercial vehicle ban (including buses) may be implemented on the following roadways:
- I-70 full length
- PA Turnpike (I-76) from New Stanton to Carlisle
- I-79 from West Virginia state line to I-90
- I-80 (I-376 to I-81)
- I-99 full length
- I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80
- I-279 full length
- I-376 south of I-76.
Also at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, the agencies may prohibit only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:
- PA Turnpike (I-76) (Ohio state line to New Stanton)
- I-80 (Ohio state line to I-376)
- I-376 (I-80 to I-76)
Tentatively at noon on Sunday, the agencies may implement a full commercial ban (including buses) on additional roadways:
- I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line
- I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey state line
- I-81 from I-78 to the New York state line
- I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;
- I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80
- I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) north of I-78
- Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line
- Route 33 from I-78 to I-80
Also at noon on Sunday, PennDOT and the PA Turnpike may prohibit only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on additional roadways:
- PA Turnpike (I-76) from Carlisle to Valley Forge
- I-81 from the Maryland state line to I-78
- I-83 full length
- I-176
- I-283
