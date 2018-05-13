Vehicle rolls over, blocks traffic on Allegheny Co. road

CHURCHILL, Pa. - A car rolled over on a popular road in Allegheny County late Saturday.
According to a Facebook post by the Penn Hills VFD, a vehicle rolled over in the area of Penny Drive and Beulah Road in Churchill.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to the post, the driver of that vehicle was able to exit the car on their own and refused medical treatment.
The roadway surrounding the rollover was blocked for about an hour, officials said.
