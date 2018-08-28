Vehicle strikes utility pole, knocks out power to homes

CRAFTON, Pa. - A vehicle struck a utility pole early Tuesday morning, knocking out power to several homes in Crafton.
The crash was reported about 2 a.m. on Baldwick Road.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is working to learn what led to the crash and whether anyone was injured -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
About five homes are without power because of the crash.
Duquesne Light and Verizon crews have been called to the scene.
