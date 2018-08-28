  • Vehicle strikes utility pole, knocks out power to homes

    CRAFTON, Pa. - A vehicle struck a utility pole early Tuesday morning, knocking out power to several homes in Crafton.

    The crash was reported about 2 a.m. on Baldwick Road.

    Channel 11's Liz Kilmer is working to learn what led to the crash and whether anyone was injured.

    About five homes are without power because of the crash.

    Duquesne Light and Verizon crews have been called to the scene.

