Vehicle tumbles down embankment into Mon River

A vehicle went off a bridge and tumbled down an embankment into the Monongahela River near the Waterfront on Friday night.
Only minor injuries were reported.
A Channel 11 News crew is at the scene trying to learn more about how it happened for 11 at 11.
Amazing video of crash near Waterfront. Truck plunged over 60 ft straight down into river. Man has been rescued. Minor injuries. All according to Munhall fire chief. @WPXIShelley on scene. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/OYJfXV7v1F— Jason G (@wpxijg) April 7, 2018
