Vehicles damaged when driver crashes down street

PITTSBURGH - Several vehicles were damaged as a driver crashed down a street in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
A pickup truck was left with extensive damage after the incident on Broad Street. Damage was also seen to an SUV and two cars.
A man who lives in the area told Channel 11 News that at least two other vehicles were towed from the scene after being struck.
We’re working to gather additional information from police for Channel 11 Morning News.
